Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day moving average is $358.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

