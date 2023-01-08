Cardano Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and approximately $349.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.75 or 0.07479836 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032231 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070238 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061685 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,002,629 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
