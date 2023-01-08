Cashaa Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.58 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.58 million and $200,566.29 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00431497 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.01465411 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.20 or 0.30477470 BTC.

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

