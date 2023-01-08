Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $310.20 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Casper has a market cap of $310.20 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432109 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.01465641 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.33 or 0.30520725 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,414,527,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,653,297,995 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,413,160,775 with 10,652,022,209 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02823978 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,811,581.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

