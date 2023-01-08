Casper (CSPR) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $303.64 million and $3.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,414,135,389 coins and its circulating supply is 10,652,931,826 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,413,160,775 with 10,652,022,209 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02823978 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,811,581.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

