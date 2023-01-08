Celo Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003005 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $245.96 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

