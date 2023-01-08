Cementos Argos S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised Cementos Argos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
About Cementos Argos
Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
