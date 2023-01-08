Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 11,000 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,176. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

