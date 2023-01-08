Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 434,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,059,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 434,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,059,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $2,032,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $210.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

