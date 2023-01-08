Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $77,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,561 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 5.5 %

USPH traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

