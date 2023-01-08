Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,530 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

