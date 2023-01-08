Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 303,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

KO stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

