Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SJW Group worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $160,678. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

