Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $97.97 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

