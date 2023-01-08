Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $8,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $100.58 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

