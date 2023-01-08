Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. 1,624,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,852. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20.

