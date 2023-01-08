Chromia Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Chromia has a market cap of $76.50 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

