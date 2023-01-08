Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,680 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,318 and have sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $246.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

