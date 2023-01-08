Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

ADI stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

