Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $577,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

