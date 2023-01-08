Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,822,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $107.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

