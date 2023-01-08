Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,466.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,294.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,889 shares of company stock worth $48,202,561. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

