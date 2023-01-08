Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.86 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

