Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,144,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ARKK opened at $31.37 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.