Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,638 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

