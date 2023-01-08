Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
