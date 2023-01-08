Comerica Bank Acquires 5,056 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $125,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 79,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 847.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.09.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

