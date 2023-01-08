Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $386.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $589.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

