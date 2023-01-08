Comerica Bank Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $228.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

