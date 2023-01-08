Comerica Bank Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $367.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

