Comerica Bank Sells 1,727 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $161.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

