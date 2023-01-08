Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,950 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,716. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

