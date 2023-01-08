Community Bank N.A. Acquires 890 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.8 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.27. 4,056,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

