Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.13. The company had a trading volume of 668,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $515.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

