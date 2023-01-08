Community Bank N.A. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.