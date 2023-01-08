Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 395,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

