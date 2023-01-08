Community Bank N.A. Purchases 360 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.18. 873,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.