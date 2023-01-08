Community Bank N.A. Sells 151 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after buying an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,741. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $358.15 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.