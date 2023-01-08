Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00448136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00911865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00117367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00601707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00253638 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02270669 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,132,813.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.