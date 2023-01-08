ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

