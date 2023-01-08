CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

LAW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.