Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

