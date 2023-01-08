Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $243.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.