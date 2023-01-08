Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cytosorbents Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.