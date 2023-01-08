Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

