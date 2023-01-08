D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,856.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $93.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

