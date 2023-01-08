Dawn Protocol Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.90 million and approximately $445,796.56 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

