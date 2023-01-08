Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.87% from the company’s current price.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.34. 583,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,178 shares of company stock worth $2,458,187. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

