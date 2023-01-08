Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

