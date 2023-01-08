DeltaFi Trading Up 125.2% Over Last Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $16,795.84 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 125.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432109 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.01465641 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.33 or 0.30520725 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

