Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $70.14 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $70.14 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

